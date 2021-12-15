World indices fall ahead of US Central Bank meeting

While some investors are sitting on the sidelines, reluctant to take on new positions before year-end, others continue to be happy to 'buy the dip,' a strategy that has been successful throughout 2021’s strong rally, said Benjamin Bowler, equity analyst at Bank of America. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 15 — Global shares fell yesterday and the US dollar rose again as investors held their breath ahead of the update on monetary policy due out from the Federal Reserve today.

Wall Street ended lower and the yield on the US 10-year rose after US producer prices increased by more than expected in November, another data point to support views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time.

“Markets traded defensively ahead of the Fed tomorrow, with equities, bond yields, oil and gold all lower,” Brian Martin, head of research at ANZ bank, wrote in a note to investors.

The Federal Reserve is expected today to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.

Several central banks meet this week, starting yesterday when the Federal Reserve convenes for its two-day event, followed by the European Central Bank today, the Bank of England tomorrow, and the Bank of Japan on Friday.

“Markets can continue to run while they think there is solid ground beneath them, and only when they look down does gravity kick in,” Bowler wrote in a note yesterday. “(They) may convince themselves for some time that a less supportive Fed won’t derail the rally.”

Bowler said this market rally, which is largely fuelled by the Fed’s stimulative bond-buying policy, is in real risk, especially because current inflation levels could limit what the Fed can do.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.75 per cent, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.84 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.77 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 35,544.18, the S&P 500 lost 34.88 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 4,634.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.64 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 15,237.64.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant also tamped down the mood on Wall Street after the S&P index last week hit an all-time closing high.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.69 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.77 per cent lower, after the Asian Development Bank (ADB) trimmed its growth forecast for developing Asia, reflecting risks brought on by the new virus variant.

China’s CSI300 index dropped 0.67 per cent, after health authorities in Tianjin detected the country’s first Omicron case.

The dollar index rose 0.217 per cent, with the euro down 0.25 per cent to US$1.1255 (RM4.76). The euro is seen as vulnerable given expectations that the Fed will tighten policy faster than the ECB.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.5 basis points to 1.439 per cent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 1.2 basis points to 1.825 per cent.

The yield curve had slightly steepened earlier in the session but was flatter in afternoon trading. It has ended each day this month in a relatively tight range around 80 basis points.

The US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two — and 10-year Treasury notes was at 77.9 basis points, from 78.1 bps late on Monday.

US crude settled at US$70.73 per barrel, down 56 cents or 0.8 per cent, and Brent closed down 69 cents at US$73.70, down 0.9 per cent on the day. Oil prices remain way off levels above US$85 a barrel seen in mid-October before the variant was discovered. — Reuters