European shares inch higher as investors eye major Fed policy outcome

Tech, utility, and auto sectors supported the index, while miners and energy stocks dropped. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 — European shares inched higher today ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus measures to counter broadening inflationary risks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5 per cent at 471.84 points, as of 0831 GMT. Stock markets across Asia skidded as China’s weaker-than-expected retail sales in November dented sentiment.

Tech, utility, and auto sectors supported the index, while miners and energy stocks dropped.

Among individual companies, shares of Generali rose 1.3 per cent after Italy’s top insurer pledged to return up to €6.1 billion (RM29.1 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders as Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet presented a new strategy.

The top performer on the benchmark was support services provider DCC, which jumped 5.8 per cent, after announcing its acquisition of Almo Corp for about US$610 million and receiving a price target raise at J.P.Morgan.

Shares of IAG, British Airways’ parent company, dropped 1 per cent after saying it is in advanced talks to cancel its acquisition of rival Air Europa from Spanish company Globalia. — Reuters