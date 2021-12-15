EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania have called for joint gas buying. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 — The European Commission today proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network.

European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania have called for joint gas buying, a move they say would help shore up supplies. Gas prices surged to record highs in recent months, stoked by factors including high demand and lower-than-expected exports from Russia.

The European Commission has responded by proposing a system by which countries’ transmission system operators (TSO) could jointly buy strategic stocks of gas, which could be used in an emergency situation of severe scarcity. — Reuters