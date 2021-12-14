US stocks mostly down as markets weigh virus, Fed

The Wall Street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2012. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 14 — Wall Street stocks were mostly down in early trading today as markets weighed the latest pandemic developments and amid anticipation of a key Federal Reserve decision.

Analysts pointed to fresh unease after Chinese officials imposed new restrictions in Zhejiang province to address the latest wave of Covid-19, while officials in Britain mulled how to address spread of the Omicron variant.

On the positive side, Pfizer said its new anti-Covid pill reduced hospitalizations and appears to be effective against the new strain of the virus.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 per cent at 35,727.27.

But the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.4 per cent to 4,649.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.0 per cent to 15,255.72.

The Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting as central bankers focus on surging inflation. The Fed has already signaled it will accelerate its plan to phase out stimulus, which would put it in position to raise interest rates as early as May or June.

The shift has prompted “defensiveness” from investors due to risk of policy error, said Karl Haeling of LBBW

“The market sees some degree of increased risk that the Fed, given this political mandate, will now overdo it and tighten too much next year,” Haeling said. — AFP