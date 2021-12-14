UMW Group sells 28,785 units in November

An employee works under a Toyota Motor Corp logo at the company's showroom in Tokyo February 5, 2016. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The UMW Group recorded automotive sales of 28,785 units in November 2021 as demand continued to remain strong following the easing of the Full movement control order restrictions.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said the automotive sales momentum is expected to continue in December and next year, supported by the introduction of new models and year-end promotions and extension of the sales tax exemption.

“We appreciative the government’s initiatives to support the automotive sector which will hasten its recovery. We also wish to express our appreciation to our customers for their continuing support of our products and services,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) registered 8,486 units in November 2021, which is similar to the sales registered in October 2021.

Toyota Vios continued to be the marque’s best-selling model for November 2021, followed by Hilux and Yaris. Year-to-date in November 2021, UMWT sold 63,105 units, up 26.0 per cent from 50,074 units registered in the corresponding period last year.

“The improved sales were mainly due to the introduction of new models as well as the sales tax exemption. UMWT will be launching the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid this month, its first locally-assembled model with Hybrid Electric Technology which will pave the way for more hybrid and electric vehicle products in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Perodua registered 20,299 units in November 2021, down 27.1 per cent from its record-breaking monthly registration of 27,858 units achieved in October 2021, mainly due to the intermittent disruptions to production caused by supply chain issues.

Year-to-date in November 2021, Perodua delivered a total of 167,250 units, 14.2 per cent lower than the 194,980 units registered in the corresponding period in 2020, mainly due to movement restrictions and partly to the semiconductor chips shortage.

Perodua is aiming for its highest ever monthly registration in its history with at least 30,000 units in December 2021 as it targets to end the year with over 200,000 units sold.

“For 2022, Perodua is targeting to sell at least 240,000 units barring any further lockdown or semiconductor chips issue,” Ahmad Fuaad said. — Bernama