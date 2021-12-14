Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of Fed decision

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.26 per cent, or 75.61 points, at 28,564.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.23 points to 1,977.90. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 14 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today, extending falls on Wall Street ahead of a US Federal Reserve decision and as markets weighed worries over the latest coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.26 per cent, or 75.61 points, at 28,564.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.23 points to 1,977.90.

Investors are “reluctant to buy stocks ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision” due tomorrow, Mizuho Securities said.

The US central bank is widely expected to lay out an accelerated timetable for scaling back stimulus in the face of the highest consumer price inflation in decades.

That would open the door to an interest rate increase by mid-2022 or earlier.

Falls in US stocks also weighed on the Tokyo market, analysts said, after Britain bolstered its response to Omicron as it announced the first fatality from the variant.

The dollar fetched ¥113.56 (RM4.22) in early Asian trade, against ¥113.58 in New York today.

Among major shares, Toyota was up 1.62 per cent at ¥2,034.5 ahead of a presentation on its EV strategy later today.

Its rival Nissan was down 1.80 per cent at ¥540.7, despite Moody's upgrade of the carmaker's outlook to stable from negative.

Steelmakers were higher, with Nippon Steel trading up 0.84 per cent at ¥1,861 and JFE Holdings up 0.21 per cent at ¥1,418, after a report said Washington has made an offer to Tokyo aimed at resolving disputes over tariffs imposed on Japanese steel and aluminium under former president Donald Trump in 2018.

A separate report in the business daily Nikkei said Nippon Steel is looking to buy electric furnaces in Thailand as a way to cut CO2 emissions.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 1.18 per cent at ¥68,940, Japan Airlines was off 2.08 per cent at ¥2,118, and engineering firm Hitachi was 1.83 per cent lower at ¥6,316. ― AFP