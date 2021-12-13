Sapura Energy slips into the red in Q3 with RM669.34m net loss

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Sapura Energy Bhd slipped into the red with a net loss of RM669.34 million in the third quarter ended Oct 31, 2021 (Q3) compared with a net profit of RM17.21 million posted in the same period a year ago.

Revenue, however, increased to RM1.45 billion from RM1.33 billion previously, mainly attributable to higher revenue recognised from the drilling business segment, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Sapura Energy said pandemic-related costs continued to bear heavily on the group’s earnings.

“The Covid-19 direct costs rose to RM131 million in the current quarter, accounting for more than half of RM242 million spent on the pandemic in the year-to-date.

“The group incurred RM286 million in Covid-19 direct costs including vessel standby expenses, testing and quarantine costs for crew and employees for financial year 2021 (FY2021), bringing the cumulative amount to RM528 million since the beginning of the pandemic,” it said.

To-date, 90 per cent of its workforce have been fully vaccinated, added the oil and gas service provider.

As the pandemic’s retreat still looks uncertain, Sapura Energy expects the current hurdles to continue for the remaining part of the year.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Anuar Taib said the additional costs, which remain uncompensated, had adversely impacted the group’s cash flow and liquidity.

“We continue to engage with clients to expedite our claims and commercial settlements,” he said.

Meanwhile, the group’s order book currently stands at RM7.58 billion, including new wins worth RM1.76 billion, while its current bid book is valued at RM22 billion.

Focusing on longer-term sustainability, the previously announced Board Restructuring Task Force is drawing up a reset plan that aims to strengthen the group’s balance sheet, improve its liquidity position, streamline the operating model, and provide greater flexibility for strategic growth, the company said.

“Our focus is to turn around and regain strength, hence, we are working to effectively position Sapura Energy for the expected rebound in the oil and gas services and equipment sector next year,” said Anuar. — Bernama