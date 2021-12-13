BTM signs RM3.96m lease agreement to build power plant in Kemaman, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — BTM Biomass Products Sdn Bhd (BTMBP) on Dec 12, 2021 signed a proposed lease of leasehold industrial land with Perbadanan Memajukan Iktisad Negeri Terengganu (PMINT) for a 30-year term lease of 8.09 hectares (20 acres) in Teluk Kalong, Kemaman , Terengganu.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, BTM Resources Bhd said the lease agreement signed by its wholly owned subsidiary, would be satisfied by RM3.96 million cash.

The proposed lease is undertaken to construct and build a power plant, where on July 23, 2020, BTMBP and Tenaga Nasional Bhd signed a renewable energy power purchase agreement for a Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) concession period of 21 years for electricity to be generated from its 10 megawatt (MW) biomass renewable electrical power plant and related facilities on the Teluk Kalong land (power plant).

BTM Resources said the proposed lease is in line with the group’s strategies to diversify its income streams into other businesses with promising growth prospects to supplement BTM’s existing businesses and to mitigate the risks of relying on current ongoing businesses.

The Teluk Kalong Land is located at Kawasan Perindustrian Teluk Kalong, Kemaman and is within 3.8 kilometres from the TNB’s main distribution substation (PPU) which serves as the main inter-connection grid point for the power plant.

The close proximity of the Teluk Kalong land to the PPU and feedstock supply in the vicinity makes it an ideal location to construct the power plant.

“The proposed lease is not expected to have immediate material effect on the consolidated earnings of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021 as the proposed lease is only expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

“Nevertheless, the proposed lease, if implemented, are expected to contribute positively to the long-term future earnings of the group,” said BTM. — Bernama