Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of US CPI

TOKYO, Dec 10 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today after US shares snapped a three-day rally and investors awaited a key US inflation report due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.50 per cent or 144.70 points at 28,580.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 per cent or 4.14 points to 1,986.65.

“An impressive (US) jobless claims report could not overcome rising risks to the short-term outlook that stem from virus jitters and fears of an aggressive” tapering of the US Federal Reserve's easing programme, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note.

“The next big move for equities will likely come after the US inflation report which could tilt the scales on how fast the Fed tapers and when we can expect that first rate hike,” he added.

Tokyo investors are also moving to lock in profits after recent rallies and ahead of a major settlement date Friday of futures and options trade, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥113.43 (RM4.22) in early Asian trade, against 113.44 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, Hitachi was up 1.56 per cent at ¥6,501 after an announcement the Japanese engineering firm and France's Alstom will build 54 trains for Britain's new high-speed rail lines, in a deal worth almost £2 billion ($2.6 billion).

Panasonic was up 1.42 per cent at ¥1,249.5 after reports said it agreed with China's TCL in outsourcing production of small- and mid-sized television sets.

Among other major shares, Sony was down 0.19 per cent at ¥14,045, Toyota was off 0.10 per cent at ¥2,054.5 and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 0.28 per cent at ¥68,440. ― AFP