SIBS 2021 records RM217m in potential sales

Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj (second, right) waves from the exhibition booth after officiating the opening of the ‘Selangor International Business Summit 2021’ (SIBS 2021) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Ce

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Dec 9 — The Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2021, which was held in a hybrid format from Nov 18 to Nov 21, 2021 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, managed to record RM217.6 million in potential sales.

Selangor state executive councillor for industry and trade Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the figure almost reached the sales record in SIBS 2019 of RM247 million and is a good achievement given that this year’s programme was held when the country is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“SIBS 2021 managed to gather a total of 494 physical exhibition booths and a total of 623 virtual exhibition booths,” he said at the press conference on the SIBS and Selangor Aviation Show (SAS) Organising Report here today.

Besides that, he said 30 foreign buyers from four countries participated in the business matching programme held at the convention centre and 164 buyers from 31 countries participated in the same programme online.

Additionally, he said the four-day summit attracted 25,410 visitors, comprising business owners, importers, wholesalers, distributors to retailers and the public that surpassed the initial target of 10,000 visitors.

He said the summit would return for the 2022 edition from Oct 6 to Oct 9, 2022 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Meanwhile, the SAS 2021, which was held from Nov 25 to Nov 27, 2021 at the Skypark Regional Aviation Center, Subang, received a total of 4,987 visitors and managed to gather 43 participants from seven countries that represented the world aerospace and aviation industry throughout the three-day event.

“A total of 18 static aircraft were on display including commercial jet E195-E2 from Embraer, T625 GOKBEY from Turkish Aerospace, Piaggio P-180 Avanti EVO from Piaggio Aerospace, Airbus Helicopters AS350 Ecureuil and others,” he said.

At the same event, he said a total of 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on various collaborations from the aerospace industry sub-sector were signed, including for vocational workforce development joint ventures for the aerospace industry and the development of the Selangor Drone Centre of Excellence.

MoUs on maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) for drones and the proposed development of seaplanes manufacturing facilities were also signed.

The second edition of SAS will be held at Subang from Sept 8 to Sept 10, 2022. — Bernama