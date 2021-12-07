European equities open higher on easing Omicron fears

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 7 — Europe’s stock markets rose at the open today, as investor fears continued to ease over the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.8 per cent to 7,289.75 points, compared with the closing level yesterday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX won 1.3 per cent to 15,583.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 1.4 per cent to 6,959.35.

Asian stocks also trod higher as dealers took heart from strong rebounds on Wall Street on hopes that the newest Covid variant will prove less dangerous than previously feared. — AFP