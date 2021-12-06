Russia media: Apple starts legal action against Russian regulator in App Store dispute

Apple could launch AR glasses as soon as 2020. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Dec 6 — Apple has started legal proceedings against Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator in a dispute concerning alternative payment options on its App Store platform, the RIA news agency reported yesterday citing court filings.

Russia opened an antitrust case against Apple in late October, accusing it of failing to allow app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store. It said Apple could face a fine based on its revenue in Russia if found guilty.

In documents published on December 1, the Moscow Arbitration Court listed Apple as a claimant and Russia’s Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS) as a defendant in “economic disputes over administrative legal relations.”

Apple, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, demanded that additional documents be added to the case on December 2, RIA reported.

Forbes Russia cited a FAS representative as saying that the proceedings related to a warning it issued on August 30 over Apple’s alleged failure to inform users they could also pay for purchases outside the App Store.

The FAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple faced pushback over its App Store rules in the United States in September when a federal judge issued a ruling forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems. — Reuters