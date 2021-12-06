European equities climb at open

A man wearing a face mask passes next to the sign of the Deutsche Boerse AG at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, December 28, 2020 as the stock index DAX reached a record high. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Dec 6 — Europe’s stock markets advanced today in opening deals despite ongoing uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.6 per cent to 7,166.60 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.8 per cent to 15,291.44 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 per cent to 6,810.61.

However, Asian indices broadly fell today, tracking Omicron concerns as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street.

Global stocks had sunk Friday on weak US jobs data and heightened fears over the long-running Covid crisis.

“Markets remain beset by uncertainty as the spread of the Omicron variant threatens to derail the general economic recovery,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor. — AFP