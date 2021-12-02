Sterling drifts higher as dollar under pressure; BoE eyed

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 2 — Sterling firmed today as the discovery of the first case of the Omicron variant in the United States weighed on the dollar overnight, but trading was choppy amid uncertainty about whether the Bank of England will hike interest rates this month.

Currency markets broadly lacked direction with the greenback receding further from its July 2020 highs. Trade was volatile as daily Covid-19 infections doubled in South Africa, where Omicron has quickly established itself as the dominant strain.

Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell yesterday that he and his fellow policymakers will consider at their December 14-15 meeting a faster taper of stimulus, potentially opening the door to earlier interest rates hikes, failed to lift the dollar.

Closer to home, uncertainty on whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates also capped the pound’s gains.

The BoE said in November it would probably have to raise rates from an all-time low of 0.1 per cent “over the coming months”, but policymakers have sounded increasingly divided on this prospect after the new coronavirus variant was detected.

Money markets were pricing in only 8 bps of rate hikes by the next meeting on December 16 compared to 12 bps at the beginning of last week.

Sterling edged 0.2 per cent higher to US$1.3307 (RM5.63) after hitting a fresh 2021 low of US$1.3195 on Tuesday. Against the euro, the pound rebounded from a two-week low by a similar margin to stand at 85.10 pence. — Reuters