Tokyo shares close higher

TOKYO, Dec 1 ― Tokyo shares closed higher today, snapping a three-day losing streak, with the market supported by gains of US futures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.41 per cent, or 113.86 points, to end at 27,935.62, while the broader Topix index gained 0.44 per cent, or 8.39 points, to 1,936.74.

“A sense of calmness returned after the selling sentiment peaked,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note, adding that gains of US futures helped.

The market saw erratic movement in the morning following a global market rout after Moderna's chief warned current vaccines might be less effective at fending off the Omicron variant, and the US Fed chief warned of higher inflation for longer than expected.

Japan yesterday confirmed its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a man arriving from Namibia.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota climbed 2.22 per cent to ¥2,045.5 (RM75.90) while its rival Honda grew 2.38 per cent to ¥3,175. Nissan slid 0.87 per cent to ¥558.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped 4.45 percent to 23,235 yen after brokerage houses raised their evaluation of the shares.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slipped 0.47 per cent to ¥67,080 while SoftBank Group lost 2.15 per cent to ¥5,900.

The dollar fetched ¥113.44 in Asian trade, against ¥113.16 in New York.