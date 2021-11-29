European stocks rebound at open after Omicron freefall

Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt April 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 29 — European stock markets rallied in opening deals today, rebounding from a pre-weekend slump that was sparked by fears over a new variant of Covid-19.

London, Frankfurt and Paris gained more than one per cent in value, having tumbled by around four per cent on Friday.

“Markets were oversold on Friday and traders panicked,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

“Today, we see bargain hunting,” Aslam said.

“However, these bargain hunters know that risk related to the coronavirus variant are still significant.”

Analysts remain cautious over the outlook owing to ongoing uncertainty over the Omicron variant and its broader economic impact.

“With heightened uncertainty currently the order of the day, a sustained relief rally is too early to call,” warned Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

Asian markets, however, extended losses today but oil rebounded strongly as investors try to assess the threat of the new Omicron Covid strain on the global economic recovery.

Stock markets and oil prices had plunged Friday after the emergence of the variant. — AFP