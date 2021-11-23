IMF says board approved US$699m payment to Ukraine after loan review

IMF's executive board said completion of the review brought total disbursements under Ukraine’s current Stand-By Arrangement to about US$2.8 billion. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 — The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board yesterday approved disbursement of US$699 million (RM2.9 billion) to Ukraine after completing its first review of the country’s economic performance under an 18-month lending arrangement, the IMF said.

It said completion of the review brought total disbursements under Ukraine’s current Stand-By Arrangement to about US$2.8 billion.

The board also approved an extension of the financial arrangement to the end of June 2022, and a rephrasing of programme disbursements. — Reuters