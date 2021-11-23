AirAsia Super App launches instant, same-day delivery service AirAsia Xpress

The AirAsia super app aims to be a one-stop platform for its users, offering a variety of products and services. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — AirAsia Super App, a digital and travel lifestyle platform, has launched AirAsia Xpress, its newest addition of online services to ensure fast, easy and affordable parcels delivery for consumers.

In a statement today, it said powered by Teleport, AirAsia Xpress would cover selected cities within Klang Valley and six other key cities nationwide, namely Melaka, Johor Bahru, Kota Baru, Penang, Ipoh and Kota Kinabalu, for a start.

It said millions of AirAsia Super App users might choose between instant delivery of under an hour and same-day delivery of within four to six hours, utilising motorbikes and cars.

Teleport chief executive officer (CEO) Pete Chareonwongsak said AirAsia Xpress would support individuals and micro-businesses with fast and convenient deliveries by combining the ease of usability and network reach across Asean and beyond

“Social commerce sellers, in particular, will greatly benefit from our offerings to scale and grow their business, especially at a time when e-commerce is booming and championed by home-based sellers of new and used items,” he said.

Additionally, he said the new addition of AirAsia Xpress brought a catalyst for the industry and validated the team’s commitment to deliver better, faster and cheaper since shipping speed has launched into the forefront of e-commerce strategy.

AirAsia Super App CEO Amanda Woo said the AirAsia Super App is an everyday app to make its user’s life easier through the various services offered and assurance that all online transactions are secured and reliable.

Users can enjoy a special 72-hour introductory promo and free instant delivery capped at RM10 to celebrate the launch, effective from Nov 23 to 25, 2021. — Bernama