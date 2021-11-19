Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units

Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade, Serbia March 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

OSLO, Nov 19 ― Norway's Telenor and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) are in discussions to explore a potential merger of their telecom units in Thailand, the Norwegian company said today.

A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor's Total Access Communication (Dtac) and CP Group's True Corporation (True).

“There are open issues outstanding and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a final agreement. Telenor will not provide any further comments at this stage of the process,” the Norwegian company said. ― Reuters