S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing highs; Turkey's lira plunges

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.1 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 35,870.95, the S&P 500 gained 15.87 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 4,704.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.14 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 15,993.71. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 19 ― The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record closing highs yesterday, boosted by upbeat corporate earnings news from companies including Nvidia, while Turkey's lira weakened further after its central bank cut rates.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was flat, and the Dow Jones industrial average ended lower. Nvidia's stock jumped and was among the biggest supports for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after it beat quarterly estimates and forecast strong fourth-quarter revenue. Macy's shares shot up 21.2 per cent after it raised its earnings outlook.

On the flip side, Cisco Systems shares fell 5.5 per cent, a day after it forecast current-quarter revenue below expectations due to supply chain shortages and delays. It was the latest in a growing list of US companies citing supply chain problems.

Investors have been concerned over further increases in price pressures. Retail giant Target warned of higher costs earlier this week.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said yesterday that inflation is becoming more broad-based and that expectations for future price increases are rising.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.46 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.03 per cent.

Turkey's lira shed another 2.83 per cent after its central bank cut rates by 100 basis points to 15 per cent, even in the face of inflation near 20 per cent, sending the Turkish currency hurtling southward.

“The lira remains a punching bag, and further weakness has no end in sight,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The lira has lost around 11.5 per cent of its value this month amid President Tayyip Erdogan's renewed criticism of interest rates and calls for stimulus despite the risks. It was last at 10.909, having earlier hit a record low of 11.30 per dollar.

The dollar edged back from a 16-month high as traders weighed whether the US currency's recent surge had gone too far.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, was last down 0.3 per cent.

In the US Treasury market, yields fell after the relative success of a 20-year bond auction on Wednesday reduced fears about further rapid yield increases.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.587 per cent. They have jumped from a low of 1.415 per cent last week and are holding below five-month highs of 1.705 per cent reached on October 21.

Oil prices rose slightly after dropping to six-week lows.

Brent crude settled up 96 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at US$81.24 (RM339.71) a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures closed 65 cents, or 0.8 per cent, higher at US$79.01.

US gold futures settled down 0.5 per cent at US$1,861.4. ― Reuters