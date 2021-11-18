European stock markets steady at open

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt June 23, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 18 — European equities steadied at the open today, despite losses elsewhere on concerns over soaring inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3 per cent to 7,269.87 points, compared with Wednesday’s close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.2 per cent to 16,274.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 was fractionally higher at 7,158.08.

Concerns over runaway global inflation continue to stalk trading floors worldwide.

Investors are increasingly fearful massive financial stimulus — coupled with resurgent post-lockdown demand and supply-chain snarl-ups — could send prices rocketing even further.

Data out Wednesday showed inflation close to a decade-high in Britain and an 18-year peak in Canada.

That came one week after news that US inflation surged to the highest level since 1990. — AFP