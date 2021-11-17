Dollar gets fresh legs from US data, hawkish talk

Money markets are pricing in a high probability of a Fed rate increase in June, followed by another in November. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 17 —The US dollar held above 4-1/2 year highs versus the yen and was set to make fresh gains towards the US$1.12 (RM4.70) levels against the euro today after robust US data and hawkish comments from Fed policymakers boosted expectations of a rate hike as early as mid-2022.

US retail sales rose more than expected in October, a report showed yesterday, building on momentum from last week when data showed consumer prices rising at the highest rate since 1990.

Money markets are pricing in a high probability of a Fed rate increase in June, followed by another in November. CME data suggest a 50 per cent probability of a 25 bps rate hike by July 2022.

“The market assumes that the key rate will be hiked in the second half of next year,” said Antje Praefcke, an FX strategist at Commerzbank. “For me too, the dollar remains a ‘buy on dips’ short-term.”

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six rivals - rose 0.1 per cent to 96.053 after earlier touching 96.266 for the first time since July last year.

The greenback rose to as high as 114.975 yen, its highest since March 2017 before retreating to trade at 114.88 yen.

The euro dipped abruptly to US$1.1263 for the first time since July 2020 before trading 0.2 per cent lower at US$1.1308.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said on Tuesday the central bank should “tack in a more hawkish direction” over its next couple of meetings to prepare in case inflation does not begin to ease.

Elsewhere, the pound climbed to a one-week high versus the US dollar and a 21-month high against the euro after data showed British inflation reached a 10-year high in October, boosting expectations of a rate hike as early as next month.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded just south of US$60,000, after dipping below that level yesterday for the first time this month. It reached a record US$69,000 last today. — Reuters