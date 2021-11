UK still hopes for consensual solution with EU on North Ireland trade, says PM’s spokesman

Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDO, Nov 15 — Britain is still hoping to find a consensual solution to the issues with post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland and will continue intensive talks with the European Union this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said today.

Asked if Britain would be triggering emergency unilateral provisons in the Brexit deal this week, the spokesman said: “Our aim still remains to reach a consensual solution on this ... we are going to be continuing intensified talks between the two teams.”

“I think the most important thing is to not place a time limit on it that could hinder potential progress.” — Reuters