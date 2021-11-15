European stocks steady at open, before inflation data

Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt October 6, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 15 — Europe’s main stock markets steadied at the open today, with investors sitting tight before key inflation updates out of the eurozone and UK this week.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index began the week flat at 7,346.88 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index grew 0.1 per cent to 16,107.25 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 per cent to 7,101.99.

With global inflation surging as economies reopen after pandemic lockdowns, markets are looking to see if central banks such as the Fed, ECB and Bank of England will raise interest rates earlier than expected. — AFP