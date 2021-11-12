Equinor fully restores output from Sverdrup oilfield, western Europe’s largest

A general view of Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway, December 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

OSLO, Nov 12 — Output from Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield, western Europe’s largest, has been fully restored, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm said today.

The North Sea field, which has an output capacity of around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, suffered a power outage on Thursday, triggering a shutdown.

The power supply to the Sverdrup oil platforms, which comes via a subsea cable from land, was restored yesterday evening.

Output reached full capacity at around midnight local time (2300 GMT/7am Malaysian time), some 12 hours after the outage began, the spokesperson said.

Sverdrup, which began production in 2019, is one of a growing number of Norwegian oilfields powered by electricity from shore, unlike many older fields which use natural gas and diesel generators for operations on-site.

Operator Equinor holds a 42.6 per cent stake in Sverdrup, Lundin Energy has 20 per cent, Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro holds 17.36 per cent, Aker BP owns 11.57 per cent and TotalEnergies has 8.44 per cent. — Reuters