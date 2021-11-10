Wall Street ends down, snapping run of record highs as inflation worries weigh

In this file photo a Wall Street sign hangs at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on March 23, 2021 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 10 — Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, ending a multi-day rally of consecutive record closing highs as profit-taking and worries over ongoing inflation fueled a broad sell-off.

All three major US stock indexes lost ground, marking the end of an eight-session streak of all-time closing highs set by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

After such a run, and in the absence of market-moving catalysts, market participants appeared primed to take profits.

“We’ve had an incredible run, so letting some air out of the balloon is perfectly normal,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It’s a reminder that stocks can’t go up every day,” Detrick added. “We’re seeing some oversold weakness today, nothing overly concerning.”

The Labour Department’s producer prices (PPI) report showed inflation continues to gather heat as ongoing goods and labor supply challenges send price growth further beyond the US Federal Reserve’s average annual 2 per cent inflation target.

Wednesday’s CPI report will be scrutinized for clues regarding the extent to which producer prices are being passed along to the consumer, whose spending represents about 70 per cent of the US economy.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 16.25 points, or 0.35 per cent, to end at 4,685.45 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 95.19 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 15,887.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.66 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 36,318.56.

The finish line for third-quarter earnings season is in sight, with 445 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 81 per cent have beat consensus, according to Refinitiv.

General Electric Co surged following the 129-year-old industrial conglomerate’s announcement that it would split into three separate public companies to simplify its business.

Tesla Inc extended its losses, weighing down the consumer discretionary sector after Chief Executive Elon Musk’s Twitter poll proposing to sell a tenth of his holdings garnered a 57.9 per cent vote in favor of the sale. This raised questions as to whether Musk violated a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Online retail trading app Robinhood Markets Inc reported a security breach affecting about 5 million of its customers, sending its shares lower.

On the plus side, upbeat quarterly results boosted shares of video game maker Zynga Inc and homebuilder D.R. Horton. — Reuters