ITV says 2021 ad revenue will hit record levels

A company sign is displayed outside an ITV studio in London July 27, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 10 — ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its ad revenue would reach a record this year driven by strong demand from a reopening economy.

The company, which made drama Vigil and reality show Love Island, said ad revenue would rise by between 11 per cent and 13 per cent in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 24 per cent increase for the year.

Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said ITV had had an “outstanding” nine months “by any standards”, with revenue in its Media & Entertainment broadcasting business and its Studios production unit performing better than last year and 2019.

Revenue for the nine-months to end-September rose 28 per cent to £2.38 billion (RM13.2 billion), the company said today.

The company said the share of viewing achieved by its main ITV channel for the nine months to the end of September rose to 17.0 per cent from 16.6 per cent, with the Euros, Love Island and dramas such as Manhunt: The Night Stalker and Vera, delivering strong ratings. — Reuters