European stocks gain at open tracking inflation data

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt May 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 10 — Europe’s main stock markets rose slightly at the start of trading today as investors focus on more evidence of inflation surging globally.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 per cent to 7,289.60 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 0.1 per cent to 16,050.29 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.1 per cent to 7,053.28.

China’s factory-gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October while fresh virus outbreaks and soaring food and energy prices sent consumer prices rising more than forecast.

The official data released today came one day after the US revealed that its wholesale prices remained high last month and showed signs of accelerating again.

Inflation is surging worldwide as economies reopen following pandemic lockdowns. — AFP