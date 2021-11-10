Dollar ticks up ahead of US inflation test

A US Dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 10 — The dollar nudged up against major peers today after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of US inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates.

The US consumer price index, due later today, is predicted by a Reuters poll of economists to come in at an annualised 4.3 per cent, versus the U.S Federal Reserve average annual 2 per cent inflation target.

The Fed last week restated its belief that current high inflation is transitory but many investors fear that underestimating the rise in prices could prove a costly policy mistake.

“A lot is resting on this inflation being transitory. This will be the multi-trillion dollar question for 2022, that’s for sure”, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in his morning note to clients.

Data showed yesterday that US producer prices increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high inflation could persist.

At 0850 GMT, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, rose 0.19 per cent to 94.146, after falling from a more than one-year peak of 94.634 reached on Friday.

Against Japan’s yen the greenback came off lows last seen since October 11 and rose 0.18 per cent to ¥113.080 (RM4.15).

The euro fell 0.23 per cent to US$1.1569 (RM4.80).

Hammered last week after the Bank of England’s surprise decision to keep rates unchanged, sterling retreated 0.18 per cent to US$1.3535 but stood well up Friday’s more than one-month low of US$1.3425.

Fears of potential contagion from China’s property market woes also fuelled the search for safer assets.

China’s Evergrande faces a deadline on Wednesday to pay an offshore bond, and Kaisa Group pleaded on Tuesday for help to pay loans, workers and suppliers.

The Aussie briefly slid to US$0.73525 but gradually limited its losses to a 0.07 per cent fall.

New Zealand’s kiwi dropped 0.18 per cent to US$0.71170.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin hovered below the all-time high of US$68,564.40 marked yesterday, last changing hands around US$66,670.

Ether traded at US$4,715.30, also staying within sight of yesterday’s record peak of US$4,842.65. — Reuters