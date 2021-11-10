Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 458 to 322, while 455 counters were unchanged, 1,049 untraded and 17 others suspended. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session lower due to persistent profit-taking in selected heavyweights, amidst mixed sentiments in regional bourses, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 6.32 points to 1,517.70 from Tuesday’s close of 1,524.03.

The index opened 2.0 points higher at 1,526.03 and fluctuated between 1,516.75 and 1,526.15 throughout the session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 458 to 322, while 455 counters were unchanged, 1,049 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.87 billion units worth RM1.16 billion.

In a research note today, Public Investment Bank Bhd anticipates the FBM KLCI to trend sideways — between 1,551 and 1,515 — in the near term, expecting a technical rebound to bounce off the immediate support level of 1,515 should the strong support level be tested.

“The FBM KLCI opened weaker today after the United States’ stock markets closed lower on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day winning streak as Tesla shares dropped, while investors are taking a cautious approach ahead of a round of important data on inflation.

“The blue-chip S&P 500 share index — which ended its longest unbroken series of all-time highs since 1997 on Monday — closed 0.3 per cent lower,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose by 1.0 sen to RM8, Public Bank declined 1.0 sen to RM4.02, IHH Healthcare slipped 3.0 sen to RM6.42, TNB fell 2.0 sen to RM9.59, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.29.

Of the actives, Eduspec earned half-a-sen to 2.0 sen, Solution Group added 17.5 sen to 60 sen and Bintai Kinden improved 2.5 sen to 38.5 sen, while KNM Group eased half-a-sen to 20 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 36.53 points to 11,252.84, the FBMT 100 Index declined 35.42 points to 10,884.16, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 43.11 points to 12,254.93, the FBM 70 dipped 10.01 points to 14,941.89, while the FBM ACE advanced 9.84 points to 6,926.51.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.10 of-a-point to 201.12, the Plantation Index gave up 56.51 points to 6,595.35, and the Financial Services Index declined 31.69 points to 15,098.42. — Bernama