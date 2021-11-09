Bayer returns to profit despite US lawsuits

The logo of Bayer AG is pictured outside a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERLIN, Nov 9 — German chemicals giant Bayer raised its sales outlook for the year today after returning to profit in the third quarter despite US lawsuits against its Roundup weedkiller.

Bayer posted strong sales growth in its pharmaceutical, consumer health and crop science divisions between July and September.

“We delivered strong operational performance in the third quarter, with both sales and earnings up significantly. All divisions showed strong growth momentum,” said Bayer chairman Werner Baumann.

The company notched up a net profit of 85 million euros in the third quarter, following huge losses in the previous three-month period.

Bayer also raised its group sales growth outlook to seven per cent for the year, up from its previous per cent of six per cent.

Bayer has been plagued by legal woes since it bought Roundup producer Monsanto in 2018, with a series of claims by cancer patients who say the glyphosate chemical in the weedkiller caused them to fall ill.

The German firm says it has not committed any wrongdoing, and maintains that scientific studies and regulatory approvals show Roundup’s main ingredient glyphosate is safe.

Glyphosate is nonetheless classified as a “probable carcinogen” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer at the World Health Organization (WHO).

The group has set aside billions of dollars to cover the costs of the lawsuits. — AFP