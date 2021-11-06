Buffett’s Bershire Hathaway boosts operating profit, cash hoard sets record

File photo of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walking by a video screen at the company’s annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 6 — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc today reported improved operating results as it extended its rebound from the early stages of the pandemic, even as it cut back some stock holdings and boosted its cash hoard to a record.

Berkshire also said it repurchased US$7.6 billion(RM41.6 billion) of its own stock in the third quarter, reflecting its need to put cash to work as share prices regularly set new highs and purchases of whole companies appeared too expensive.

The repurchases and other stock market activity suggest Buffett sees greater value in his own company than in others.

Indeed, Berkshire ended September with US$149.2 billion of cash and equivalents, and sold about US$2 billion more stock than it bought in the quarter.

Third-quarter operating profit rose 18 per cent to US$6.47 billion, or about US$4,331 per Class A share, from US5.48 billion in the year-earlier period.

Net income declined 66 per cent to US$10.3 billion, or US$30.1 billion, reflecting lower unrealised gains on Berkshire’s common stock holdings including Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp.

The share repurchases boosted total buybacks to US$20.2 billion this year, and close to US$45 billion since the end of 2019. Berkshire’s share count declined further in October, suggesting it repurchased another US$1.7 billion of its own stock.

Buffett’s inactivity in purchasing stocks and whole companies has disappointed some investors and analysts.

It stems in part from the stock market rally and the role of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which take private companies public, in driving up prices of acquisition targets.

“It’s a killer,” Buffett said at Berkshire’s annual meeting on May 1, referring to SPACs. — Reuters