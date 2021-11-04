US trade deficit surged in September amid buying spree

Container ships and shipping containers (centre) are viewed at the Port of Los Angeles with the Port of Long Beach in the distance in San Pedro, California February 1, 2021. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 — With American firms on a buying spree for computers and industrial goods amid higher fuel prices, the US trade deficit surged in September to another record, the government reported today.

But purchases of autos declined amid the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, the data showed.

US exports fell while imports rose, driving the trade gap to US$80.9 billion (RM336 billion), an 11.2 per cent increase over August, the Commerce Department reported.

The deficit has widened 33 per cent in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period of last year as the US economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 downturn, driving demand for goods.

Imports of computers jumped US$1.2 billion, while industrial supplies increased nearly US$1 billion, including a US$400 million increase in crude oil, which has seen prices jump in recent months to above US$80 a barrel.

But auto and parts imports plummeted by over US$2 billion, according to the report.

Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics said the deficit is likely to remain high through the end of 2020, but “moderation in domestic demand will cool import volumes while steady vaccine diffusion and slower virus spread should underpin stronger export growth.”

The US trade deficit with China jumped by US$3.4 billion to US$31.5 billion, while the gap with Mexico rose US$2.3 billion to US$8.8 billion, according to the report. — AFP