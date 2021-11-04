Societe Generale profit nearly doubled in third quarter

The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, February 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Nov 4 — French bank Societe Generale said today it had booked an “excellent” third quarter when strong revenue from corporate and investment banking and lower bad loans enabled it to nearly double its net profit.

“The Societe Generale group enjoyed an excellent quarter, with strong commercial and financial performances in all the businesses and improvement of the cost-income ratio,” said chief executive Frederic Oudea.

“The group also continued to benefit from the quality of its loan portfolio, with a low cost of risk combined with a continued very prudent provisioning policy.”

Net profit jumped to €1.6 billion (RM7.4 billion) in the July-September period from €862 million a year earlier.

Net banking income, which is the sector’s equivalent of revenue, was up 14.9 per cent at €6.67 billion.

By division, Societe Generale said its domestic high street branches lifted net profit by 59 per cent to €451 million and its overall retail banking and financial services division reported an increase of 73 per cent to €584 million.

The investment banking division booked a rise of 48 per cent to €563 million.

Societe Generale said its commercial cost of risk “stood at a low level” at €196 million, compared with €518 million in the July-September period a year earlier.

And it said its Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio, a measure of a bank’s ability to handle crises, stood at 13.4 per cent, comfortably above the nine per cent required by the regulatory authorities. — AFP