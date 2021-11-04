Evergrande auto unit plans sale of Protean to EV maker Bedeo, says report

According to the report, the divestment by China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd could be announced as soon as today. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BEIJING, Nov 4 ― China Evergrande Group's automotive unit is nearing a sale of UK startup Protean Electric to e-mobility company Bedeo, Bloomberg News reported yesterday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The divestment by China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd could be announced as soon as today, according to the report.

The transaction value couldn't be immediately learned, Bloomberg News reported.

The deal would help UK-based Bedeo expand into Asia and the US, the report said.

Evergrande bought Protean Electric, that produces in-wheel motors, in 2019.

Evergrande, Bedeo and Protean Electric did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. ― Reuters