Wall Street inches lower as focus shifts to Fed’s taper decision

Wall Street sign at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) December 9, 2020 in New York. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Nov 3 — US stocks indexes edged lower today as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s widely expected move to signal the withdrawal of its pandemic-era support, while Activision Blizzard slid on a gloomy outlook and a leadership change.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors fell in early trading, with energy and industrials declining the most. Consumer discretionary shares outperformed. The banking sub-index was down 0.5 per cent.

The US central bank will likely announce the tapering of its US$120 billion-a-month (RM480 billion) asset purchase program in its policy statement due at 2pm ET (1800 GMT/2pm Malaysian time).

“The taper is largely priced into markets right now, as the Fed has been telegraphing its intentions to taper for several months,” said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence in Dallas, Texas.

The statement will be followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference, which market participants will be closely watching for views on inflation and path of interest rate hikes.

“We don’t expect they will touch up on their rate hike plans for now... but, if the Fed is to cut bond buying at faster levels than what the market anticipates, it could send some jitters because it says that the Fed worries more about inflation,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

Wall Street has largely shrugged off concerns around rising price pressures and mixed economic growth, boosted by a stellar third-quarter earnings season and an upbeat commentary about growth going forward that drove US stocks to record highs this week.

Capri Holdings Ltd surged 13.0 per cent after the Michael Kors owner raised its annual profit forecast above Wall Street estimates. The outlook also boosted shares of Tapestry Inc by 5.6 per cent.

T-Mobile US gained 5.9 per cent after the US wireless carrier beat third-quarter estimates for adding monthly bill paying phone subscribers.

Lyft Inc surged 9.0 per cent after the ride-hailing firm reported an adjusted profit for the third quarter.

At 10.22am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 114.93 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 35,937.70, the S&P 500 was down 7.10 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 4,623.55, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.36 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,656.96.

Meanwhile, data showed US private employers maintained a solid pace of hiring in October, while a measure of US services industry activity surged to a record high in October likely as declining Covid-19 cases boosted demand.

Activision Blizzard Inc tumbled 14.5 per cent to weigh the most on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the videogame publisher delayed the launch of two much-awaited titles, as its co-leader Jen Oneal decided to step down from her role.

Deere & Co slipped 4.9 per cent as the tractor maker’s workers were set to continue their three-week-old strike after they voted to reject a second contract.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 110 new highs and 30 new lows. — Reuters