Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

TOKYO, Nov 2 ― Tokyo stocks closed lower today on profit-taking after a strong rally in the previous session with traders awaiting a Fed meeting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 slid 0.43 per cent or 126.18 points to end at 29,520.90, while the broader Topix index fell 0.64 per cent or 13.05 points to 2,031.67.

“The Nikkei index fell on profit-taking, despite gains of US shares, after it surged the day before,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Traders were eyeing the US Federal Reserve's policy decision yester, analysts added.

In Tokyo trading, Panasonic was down 1.01 per cent to ¥1,368 (RM49.94) while Olympus dropped 2.40 per cent to ¥2,494.

Airlines were higher after the Nikkei business daily reported that entry restrictions would be lifted for foreign students and short-term business travellers.

Japan Airlines jumped 1.95 per cent to ¥2,505 and its rival ANA Holdings climbed 1.25 per cent to ¥2,701.5.

After market close, JAL forecast a net loss of ¥146 billion for the current financial year, citing travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 0.36 per cent to ¥78,990 while SoftBank Group lost 0.20 per cent to ¥6,316.

The dollar fetched ¥113.70 in Asian trade, little changed from ¥114.00 in New York late yesterday. ― AFP