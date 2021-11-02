Record orders help turbo-charge Ferrari earnings

A Ferrari logo is seen on a Ferrari outside the New York Stock Exchange October 21, 2015. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Nov 2 — Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari said today that record orders and a double-digit boost in deliveries had helped it to a strong performance in the third quarter.

The firm with the prancing horse logo reported a net profit of €207 million (RM995 million), an increase of 21 per cent from the same period last year.

That beat the analyst consensus of €188 million compiled by FactSet.

Ferrari delivered 2,750 cars between July and September, an increase of nearly 19 per cent from the same period last year and up 11 per cent from before the pandemic hit in 2019.

Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna noted “record order intake worldwide, particularly in China and USA,” during the quarter.

Sales rose by 18.6 per cent from the same period last year to €1.05 billion. They were up by 15.1 per cent from 2019.

The company revised higher its outlook for operating earnings to €1.5 billion, which would be a substantial increase from the €1.1 billion last year and the €1.3 billion in 2019. — AFP