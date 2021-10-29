Apple, Amazon knock S&P 500, Nasdaq off record peak; Caterpillar lifts Dow

People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, March 19, 2021. — Reuters pic

OCT 29 — The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes dropped from their record highs today after dismal results from mega-cap firms Apple and Amazon.com, while gains in Chevron and Caterpillar helped the blue-chip Dow outperform.

Market participants have been closely watching how corporate America navigates through these challenges along with concerns about rising inflation, after largely upbeat earnings reports so far helped investors look past a mixed batch of macro-economic data.

Apple slipped 3.7 per cent after the iPhone maker warned the impact of supply chain disruptions will be even worse during the current holiday sales quarter.

Amazon.com Inc dropped 3.7 per cent as it forecast downbeat holiday-quarter sales amid labour shortages.

“The reason Apple and Amazon is key to watch is only because of their weightage which will lead to some weakness in the Nasdaq but it is definitely not creating any huge cloud over the market regarding strong earnings,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

Starbucks Corp fell 7.3 per cent after the coffee chain said it expects fiscal 2022 operating margin to be below its long-term target due to inflation and investments.

Data showed US consumer spending increased solidly in September, but was partly flattered by higher prices as inflation remained hot.

The report came ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, where it is expected to announce the start of its tapering of monthly bond purchases.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden was dealt a setback on Thursday as the House of Representatives abandoned plans for a vote on an infrastructure bill with progressives seeking more time to consider his call for a separate US$1.75 trillion plan for social initiatives.

“Some actual concrete progress on the US spending bills instead of empty rhetoric could give a pleasant boost to markets in the end of the week,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.

At 9:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39.49 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 35,769.97, the S&P 500 was down 8.95 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 4,587.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 66.71 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 15,381.41.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trading. Energy shares outperformed after oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil posted strong quarterly profits on soaring oil and gas prices.

Their shares rose 1.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

Analysts expect profits for S&P 500 companies to grow 38.6 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, up from an expected 29.4 per cent rise at the start of the earnings season, according to data from Refinitiv.

Caterpillar Inc added 1.2 per cent to provide the biggest boost to the Dow after brokerages raised their price targets on the construction and mining equipment maker’s stock.

AbbVie Inc gained 3.8 per cent as the US drugmaker raised its 2021 adjusted profit forecast for the third time this year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 23 new lows. — Reuters