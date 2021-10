The number of active users rose by 19 per cent from a year ago to 381 million at the end of September, while paying subscribers also rose by 19 per cent to 172 million, the group said. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 — Swedish music streaming service Spotify today posted a net profit of €2 million (RM9.6 million) in the third quarter, just the sixth time it has turned a profit since being listed in 2018.

The number of active users rose by 19 per cent from a year ago to 381 million at the end of September, while paying subscribers — Spotify’s main source of revenue — also rose by 19 per cent to 172 million, the group said. — AFP