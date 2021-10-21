As prices ease, US existing home sales rebound in September

A new single family home is seen under construction while building material supplies are in high demand in Tampa, Florida, US, May 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 — American homebuyers got a slight respite from rising prices last month, and sales of existing homes rebounded after dipping in August, according to industry data released today.

Shortages of workers and building supplies have drained the supply of housing as buyers have taken advantage of low mortgage rates during the Covid-19 pandemic to trade up, move to the suburbs or buy for the first time. And that in turn sent prices soaring.

Sales of existing single-family homes, townhomes and apartments rose seven per cent compared to August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units in September, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported.

That was slightly higher than economists had forecast, and came as the median home price eased to US$352,800, about US$5,000 less than in the prior month.

“Some improvement in supply during prior months helped nudge up sales in September,” NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.

“Housing demand remains strong as buyers likely want to secure a home before mortgage rates increase even further next year.”

Despite the dip in the median sales price in the month, it was 13.3 per cent higher than September 2020, marking 115 straight months of year-over-year increases, NAR said.

And sales last month were 2.3 per cent lower than a year ago, which was just before the peak.

The shortage of homes on the market has been an ongoing feature of the real estate market, and inventory slipped further in September, falling 0.8 per cent. It is down 13 per cent from one year ago, according to the data.

But Yun said more supply could become available when homeowners no longer have the benefit of pandemic programs that protected them from foreclosure.

“As mortgage forbearance programs end, and as homebuilders ramp up production — despite the supply-chain material issues — we are likely to see more homes on the market as soon as 2022,” he said.

The pandemic stimulus programs approved by Congress have included payment suspensions for federally-backed loans with extensions of up to 18 months, but millions of borrowers are reaching the end of the line. — AFP