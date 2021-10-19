Tokyo stocks close higher on tech rallies

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.65 per cent, or 190.06 points, to 29,215.52, while the broader Topix index added 0.36 per cent, or 7.34 points, to 2,026.57. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Oct 19 — Tokyo stocks closed higher today, led by gains in tech shares after Wall Street ended mostly up, with investors awaiting Japan’s corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.65 per cent, or 190.06 points, to 29,215.52, while the broader Topix index added 0.36 per cent, or 7.34 points, to 2,026.57.

“Tech shares gained ground following the strong performance of the Nasdaq,” said Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management, referring to the tech-rich US index.

“But the gain was limited as some investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting for earnings,” Okumura told AFP.

Over the next few weeks, major Japanese companies are due to release their first-half results.

Market players were also eyeing the official start to campaigning today for Japan’s general election on October 31, in which new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s conservative bloc is expected to retain its majority.

“Investors’ hopes are seen rising for economic policies going forward,” Okasan Online Securities said.

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea off Japan today, but “there was no particular impact on the market”, Okumura said.

The dollar stood at ¥114.16 (RM4.18) in Asian afternoon trade, compared with ¥114.29 late yesterday in New York, where the S&P and Nasdaq indexes ended higher although the Dow slipped 0.1 per cent.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, jumped 1.85 per cent to ¥50,940 and Advantest, a maker of chip-testing tools, was up 1.75 per cent at ¥9,280.

SoftBank Group rallied 3.06 per cent to ¥6,429 but Toyota lost 0.49 per cent to ¥2,030.

Oil-related shares dropped on profit-taking following their recent surge. Japan Petroleum Exploration plunged 5.10 per cent to ¥2,175, with Energy developer Inpex down 3.86 per cent at ¥971. — AFP