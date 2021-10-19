Global stocks rise with US big growth shares; five-year US yields climb

Investors awaited more third-quarter results from US companies this week after a mostly upbeat start to the earnings season last week. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Oct 19 — Global stock indexes mostly rose yesterday following gains in US mega-cap technology and other growth names, while five-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020.

The dollar dipped after data showed production at US factories fell by the most in seven months in September, erasing earlier gains.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe was also slightly higher, reversing earlier losses following data showing China’s gross domestic product grew 4.9 per cent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, its weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up while the Dow edged lower. Shares of Apple, Facebook and Microsoft were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500.

Facebook shares, under pressure recently, rose sharply with some positive reports out, including its plans to create 10,000 jobs in Europe to help build the so-called metaverse — an online world.

Investors awaited more third-quarter results from US companies this week after a mostly upbeat start to the earnings season last week.

“You’re going to get a heavier slate of earnings reports this week from a diverse set of industries,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, adding, “the path of least resistance remains higher going into earnings season for large-cap tech.”

China’s outlook as well as supply constraints related to the coronavirus pandemic have been issues for US companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.15 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 35,258.61, the S&P 500 gained 15.09 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 4,486.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 124.47 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 15,021.81.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.50 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.12 per cent.

The dollar fell 0.02 per cent to 93.95 against a basket of currencies. It had earlier reached 94.17 as US Treasury yields increased.

Yields on five-year bonds rose as high as 1.193 per cent, their highest since February 2020, extending a two-week rising streak.

Yields on 30-year US bonds were only slightly higher, flattening the gap between five-year and 30-year debt US5US30=RR to its narrowest level since early 2020.

Some market watchers are forecasting the Federal Reserve will need to increase interest rates sooner than previously expected to quell rising price pressures.

They say the US central bank will need to move as inflation looks unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Bitcoin last fell 0.15 per cent to US$61,448.06 (RM256,330.58).

Oil prices eased after touching multi-year highs.

Brent crude oil futures were down 62 cents or 0.7 per cent at US$82.26 a barrel after hitting US$86.04, their highest since October 2018.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were 12 cents higher, or 0.1 per cent, at US$82.40 a barrel, after hitting US$83.87, their highest since October 2014.

US gold futures gained 0.16 per cent to US$1,764.80 an ounce. — Reuters