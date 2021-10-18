Zuraida: MSPO acceptance helps improve corporate image of palm oil industry in China

Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the Malaysian government had given a mandate to the MSPO in 2020 with the aim of enhancing the sustainable development of the country’s oil palm industry. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The support and acceptance of the Malaysian sustainable palm oil (MSPO) has enabled the palm oil industry in China to enhance its corporate image while fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities and realising China’s National Green Policy,

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the MSPO would help portray the positive image of China’s manufacturers in support of Malaysia’s efforts to improve the living standards of oil palm smallholders, as well as complement the goals of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) towards socio-economic development of both countries.

She said this when officiating the virtual Malaysia-China Sustainable Palm Oil Forum held in Chongqing, China.

Themed “MSPO—Synergy Towards a Better Environment, Social and Economy”, the forum aims to encourage the involvement and cooperation of multi-stakeholders in the adoption of the MSPO in China.

The forum discusses the cooperation of Chinese leaders and industry players in the sustainable development of the oil palm industry which was attended by more than 150 players in the country’s oil and fat industry.

“The agri-commodity industry, especially palm oil, is one of the main pillars of the Malaysia’s economy and the oil palm sector has contributed significantly to continued export earnings through crude agri-commodities and value-added products to the global market.

“In 2020, palm oil contributed US$18.3 billion (RM73.3 billion) while until August 2021, this sub-sector recorded RM63.7 billion,” Zuraida said in a statement today.

She said the Malaysian government had given a mandate to the MSPO in 2020 with the aim of enhancing the sustainable development of the country’s oil palm industry.

Through this certification scheme, Malaysia aims to eradicate poverty by improving the living standards of oil palm smallholders and Orang Asli, promoting environmental protection and improving the economy.

“With its National Green Policy and Dual Carbon Goals introduced earlier this year, China expects greater demand for the MSPO and environmentally-friendly products in the coming years,” she said.

The government, through the Plantation Industries and Commodities, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council, has intensified various joint ventures with China such as research and development between the MPOB and Tsinghua University for biodiesel implementation in China, as well as cooperation with the China Green Food Development Centre to promote the MSPO. — Bernama