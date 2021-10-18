Stats bureau: Final consumption accounts for 64.8pc of China’s Jan-Sept GDP growth

China’s economy grew 4.9 per cent in July-September from a year earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020 and slowing from 7.9 per cent in the second quarter. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct 18 — Final consumption accounted for 64.8 per cent of China’s GDP growth in the first three quarters of the year, Fu Linghui, spokesman for the National Statistics Bureau, said today.

Authorities expect constraints on China’s coal and electricity supplies to ease and the property market to maintain steady growth, Fu told a briefing.

