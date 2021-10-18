Ringgit opens unchanged against US dollar

Analysts anticipate that the ringgit may experience some technical correction this week, trading in the range of RM4.15 to RM4.16 after having traded higher for six straight trading sessions before slipping last Friday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The ringgit opened unchanged against the US dollar today amid quiet trading ahead of the public holiday on Tuesday.

At 9am, the local note stood at 4.1560/1605 versus the greenback from Friday’s close of 4.1560/1590.

Analysts anticipate that the ringgit may experience some technical correction this week, trading in the range of RM4.15 to RM4.16 after having traded higher for six straight trading sessions before slipping last Friday.

Investors may want to cash in some gains, the analysts said.

MIDF Research said the local currency’s appreciation last week was supported by the improving growth outlook in view of the removal of interstate travel ban and other restrictions imposed during the nationwide lockdown.

“The local currency also benefited from the further rise in oil prices, with the Brent crude oil prices rising three per cent last week to a three-year high of US$84.86 per barrel by Friday (previous week: US$82.39 per barrel),” it added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0797/0832 from 3.0824/0849 at Friday’s close and appreciated versus the euro to 4.8147/8199 from 4.8222/8257 previously.

However, the local note slipped vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.6399/6438 from 3.6341/6368 on Friday and weakened versus the British pound to 5.7108/7169 from 5.7049/7091 at the end of last week. — Bernama