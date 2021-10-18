Environment and Water Ministry week at Dubai expo generates RM5.3b potential business

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the expo saw three MOUs signed as well as letters of intent. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — The Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) Week at Expo 2020 Dubai from today to Nov 6 is expected to generate RM5.3 billion in potential business, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said a total of three memoranda of understanding and three letters of intent were expected to be signed between Malaysian and international companies during the event.

“Kasa's participation in Dubai Expo 2020 is part of the Malaysian government’s manifestation to interact with all stakeholders in the country’s climate change agenda,” he said when officiating at the launch of KASA Week at the Dubai Expo 2020 virtually today.

Last Friday (Oct 15), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysia generated more than RM7.2 billion in potential business with several companies based overseas in the first two weeks of participation at Dubai Expo 2020.

Dubai Expo 2020 takes place from Oct 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 with the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. Malaysia’s participation in Dubai Expo 2020 is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), while the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) is the implementing agency.

According to Tuan Ibrahim, Kasa organised a programme themed “Green Technology Innovation” from Oct 18 to 22, a programme themed “Climate Resilience and Sustainable Infrastructure” from Oct 23 to 30 and a programme with the theme “Low Carbon Cities” from Oct 31 to Nov 6.

Kasa's participation in Dubai Expo 2020 also involved a collaboration with Petronas, World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation and strategic partners such as Next Green Global and Ficus Venture as well as other Malaysian private companies with international experience, he said. — Bernama