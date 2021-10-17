Nafas: 10,000 farmers nationwide benefit from Prihatin Peladang programme

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee attends the the launch of the Nafas Prihatin Peladang corporate social responsibility programme in Beluran October 17, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BELURAN, Oct 17 — Almost 10,000 families nationwide have received benefits totalling RM1.01 million from the National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) Prihatin Peladang corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Nafas’ Board of Directors member, Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said the contribution was part of the distribution of Nafas’ business zakat wakalah (representative) to zakat recipients comprising members and local communities.

“Nafas is always concerned and view seriously measures to ease the burden of the needy and low-income families especially more so when the country is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He was speaking to Bernama after the launch of the programme by Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee here today.

Zainal Abidin said Nafas had also planned programmes and formulated new business models to ensure continuity.

These include taking up Mafi’s proposal to be involved in its Large-Scale Smart Padi (Smart SBB) programme, he said.

“Through the Smart SBB approach, Nafas can boost the income of padi farmers by increasing production.

“This means, Nafas had and will move from the traditional business model such as supplying fertilisers, pesticides and others to the aspect of plantation and also Smart SBB,” he said.

Earlier, Ronald expressed his appreciation to Nafas over its continued concern for its members and the local populace, especially when facing Covid-19.

“The Prihatin Peladang initiative of Nafas is also in line with the commitment of the ministry to ensure the welfare of needy groups, especially from among the families of farmers, livestock rearers and fishermen, are always prioritised.

“I am confident and believe that Nafas, at all levels, will continue to provide quality and dynamic services and strive to be actively involved in the entire value chain of the national padi industry.

“Nafas should also explore value-added and downstream activities, modern and digital technologies in particular, so that productivity is maximised and income can be boosted,” he added. — Bernama