UMW automotive sales in Malaysia more than doubled to 22,193 units in Sept 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The UMW Group’s automotive sales rose to 22,193 units in September 2021 from 9,512 units sold in August 2021 as operations gradually normalised with the easing of the full movement control order (FMCO) restrictions starting Aug 16, 2021.

Both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and UMW’s associate company, Perodua had continued to ramp up their production to fulfill outstanding orders, the group said in a statement today.

“UMWT’s sales more than tripled to 8,033 units in September 2021 from 2,524 units in August 2021 — bringing its nine-month of 2021 (9M2021) sales to 46,118 units, 23.5 per cent higher than the 37,339 units registered in 9M2020.

“Meanwhile, Perodua registered sales of 14,160 units in September 2021, more than double the 6,988 units sold in August 2021,” it said.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group chief executive officer, Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Mohd Kenali said the demand for both UMWT and Perodua products and services remains strong, as evident from the healthy level of outstanding orders.

“The group expects the automotive sales momentum to peak in the last quarter of the year, supported by the year-end promotions and the sales tax exemption.

“We hope that the sales tax exemption will be extended beyond Dec 31, 2021, to hasten the recovery of the automotive industry, and we would also like to thank our customers for their continuous support for our products and services, despite the challenges,” he said. — Bernama