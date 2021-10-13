UK economy rebounds 0.4pc in August: data

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent in August, the first full month since the lifting of Covid curbs, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Oct 13 — Britain’s economy rebounded in August after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, but unexpectedly shrank the previous month, official data showed today.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent in August, the first full month since the lifting of Covid curbs, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

“Accommodation and food service activities, and arts, entertainment and recreation contributed most positively to services growth in August 2021, partially offset by falls in health output and retail trade,” the ONS added.

The UK economy remains 0.8 per cent smaller than its pre-coronavirus level.

All lockdown restrictions in England were lifted on July 19, allowing people to visit shops and hospitality venues without having to wear masks.

“The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England,” noted ONS economics statistics director Darren Morgan.

“This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing.”

The ONS also revealed that the economy shrank by 0.1 per cent in July, revising down an initial estimate of 0.1 per cent growth.

“Later and slightly weaker data from a number of industries now mean we estimate the economy fell a little overall in July,” noted Morgan.

July was downgraded owing to downwardly revised data for the automobile and energy sectors, and improvements to how health output is measured.

The outlook remains clouded by recent shortages of labour, semiconductors and motor fuel, surging oil and gas prices, and ongoing fallout from both Brexit and Covid.

“The recent broadening in shortages and the fuel crisis may mean that growth has come to a near-standstill since August,” warned economist Paul Dales, chief UK economist at research consultancy Capital Economics. — AFP